Amp Up Your Side Dish Game With Sweet And Tangy Candied Red Cabbage. (It's Only 3 Ingredients!)

Cabbage is an unsung kitchen hero — a vegetable whose simplicity belies its incredible flavor, texture, and versatility. From time-honored French dishes like Jacques Pépin's traditional braised cabbage to classic Scandinavian recipes like Swedish stuffed cabbage rolls, it can be the foundation for a number of delicious meals. There are all sorts of different variations of cabbage, too — and one of the most delicious varieties of this humble vegetable is red cabbage. While slow cooked red cabbage is a staple at holiday dinner tables, there's a quick version of this dish that's sure to seriously upgrade your side-dish game at any dinner party, and it's made using only three ingredients: red cabbage, sugar, and vinegar (with salt and pepper to taste, of course).

The sugar encourages some light caramelization, adding an appealing sweetness that complements cabbage's natural vegetal notes, and gives them an addictive jammy texture once cooked. The vinegar, meanwhile, cuts through the sugar to deliver an acidic brightness and preserve the natural vibrancy of the cabbage's red color. It's cooked for a few minutes under a lid, until it's nice and tender, before the lid is removed to allow the cabbage to caramelize gently — how long you caramelize it for depends on how sweet you want it, but as little as five to ten minutes is all you need! Its sweet, tangy flavor makes it the perfect accompaniment for big, bold cuts of meat, as well as continental classics like sausages, schnitzel or even subtly spicy authentic Swedish meatballs.