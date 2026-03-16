The 5 Best Soda Pairings For Scotch

It's smoky, it's intense, and it is very, very complex. Yes, Scotch is something special. The whisky, aged exclusively in Scotland, has quite the cult following among liquor enthusiasts who believe that enjoying a good Scotch is akin to a spiritual experience. It is to be savored and enjoyed with great ritual and care. For many, there is definitely a right way to enjoy Scotch, and a wrong way. Some enthusiasts will turn up their noses at those who drink it on the rocks, or cut with water. However, anyone worth their barrel-aged spirits can tell you that the best way to enjoy Scotch is exactly as you like it. So why not pair it with something fun like, say, a nice, fizzy soda?

While mixing with soda may confound some Scotch enthusiasts, when paired thoughtfully, this combo might actually help enhance your sipping experience. To help guide you on your path to bubbling boozy bliss, we've gathered five of the absolute best fizzing pairings for the oft smoky, barrel-aged liquor. These combinations will take the liquor far from its leather armchair reputation, bringing some much-needed vitality to this sophisticated beverage.