Kitchen floors suffer a great deal of damage. Probably more than any other area in the house. This is why picking kitchen flooring options that are durable and stylish should always be a top priority, especially if your kitchen is always busy. But which one to choose? To avoid the worst kitchen flooring (that's a nightmare to clean), Michael Hartel, founder and CEO of Cabinet IQ, a Texas-based kitchen remodeling company, suggested opting for mineral core flooring, also known as MGO.

"From a kitchen designer's point of view, mineral flooring is a great choice because it's one of the few options that truly support everyday living," Hartel revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound. The material consists of a variety of mineral compounds and fibers. Based on the main ingredient, mineral flooring comes in two types: MgCl2 (magnesium chloride) and MgSo4 (magnesium sulfate). Both are water and fire-resistant, free of plastic, and extremely durable.

"With people moving through the kitchen all day, splashes and dropped pans, these floors won't swell, peel, or fail the way wood or laminate can when moisture and mess are part of daily life," Hartel said. Meanwhile, Jonathan Palley, CEO of Clever Tiny Homes, a California-headquartered firm that produces high-end, cost-effective tiny homes, pointed out that mineral floors have recently been gaining a great amount of attention. "Mineral flooring is something we've been exploring as an alternative to other composites," he told Chowhound.