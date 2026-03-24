This Old-School, Special Edition Jim Beam Whiskey Bottle Became An Iconic Hollywood Prop

Before technology like computer-generated imagery (CGI)and other modern tools, art directors and special effects technicians relied on ingenuity — from massive painted backdrops and split screens to animation and extravagant sets — to make the impossible seem real. On television, where budgets were smaller than film, they often repurposed found objects. This was the case with a special edition Jim Beam holiday decanter from 1964 that was transformed via a paint job into an iconic Hollywood prop for the 1960s TV show "I Dream of Jeannie."

The TV show that ran from 1965 to 1970 featured actor Barbara Eden as a genie named Jeannie who lived in an elegant, vividly colored glass bottle. Jeannie fell in love with astronaut Major Anthony Nelson, played by Larry Hagman, with lots of ensuing hijinks. The transformed Jim Beam bottle was a key prop in the series, from the animated intro to the oft-seen unforgettable pink smoke wafting out of the top that magically transformed into Jeannie. The bottle even had an entire episode dedicated to it in season 2 called "One of Our Bottles is Missing." But how did a limited edition booze container become Jeannie's TV home? The answer is a bit complicated.