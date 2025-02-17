Make Broccoli That Dazzles By Giving It The Cacio E Pepe Treatment

Cacio e pepe, literally "cheese and pepper" in Italian, is officially a culinary phenomenon. The simple Roman pasta dish made with pecorino Romano (an Italian sheep's cheese) and coarsely ground black pepper has become a famous flavor profile that you can apply to a multitude of other meals. Traditionally served with bucatini or other pastas, pecorino and black pepper have made the leap to garlic bread, gnocchi, risotto, and even staples like scrambled eggs.

Now, the classic combination has made its way to the realm of vegetables, namely broccoli. Broccoli has a few famous friends: garlic, tahini, lemon, and, especially, cheddar cheese. Swapping brightly colored but mild cheddar cheese for the more pungent and tangy pecorino will turn so-so broccoli into a dazzling showstopper. Just add black pepper to balance the sharpness of the cheese. The salty pecorino and earthy, spicy black pepper will level up your side dish without adding any unpalatable heat.

While this one-two punch of ingredients couldn't be simpler, there are a few factors to keep in mind. First, while you can swap the pecorino for Parmesan (which is made from cow's milk rather than sheep's), you'll lose out on much of the funky flavor. This is also the time to bust out that pepper grinder for top-tier freshly cracked pepper.