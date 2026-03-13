The Type Of Sugar You Use In Your Cookie Matters: How To Always Choose The Best One For Baking

If you like to bake cookies, and you wonder how to make them turn out more crispy, chewy, or flaky, a lot has to do with sugar. The type of sugar you use affects taste and texture, and you will get more desirable results when you know the best sugar to use to make your favorite type of cookie. To better understand the fine points of sugar and how different types affect baking, we reached out to Katherine Sprung (@iamsprung on Instagram), pastry chef and founder of Squish Marshmallows.

Sprung says the "important thing to consider is the science, flavor, and what that specific type of sugar, or blend of sugars, is bringing to the flavor and structure of the cookie." Each type of sugar — white granulated, brown sugar, and powdered sugar being the most common — produces results you can predict, allowing you to create a cookie with your favorite characteristics. There are a number of easy cookie recipes for beginners you can experiment with, using different sugars to experience how each sugar affects taste and texture.

For crispy cookies, use white granulated sugar, which creates spread and crispiness, according to Sprung. If you like chewy cookies, she notes, "Brown sugar has more moisture and acidity because it contains molasses. Using just this sugar will give you a chewier cookie with more caramel notes." If you're making cookies such as shortbreads, you would choose confectioner's sugar, as it has cornstarch, as well as a finer grain with more surface area that doesn't create air pockets and holds the butter. "This is going to give you a more tender, almost flakey cookie," Sprung explains.