When You Should Bake Vs Broil Fish

When your oven is set to bake, heat encircles your food from a number of angles. Because this heat is indirect and temperatures are lower than in broiling or roasting, baking is a lengthy process. On the other hand, dinner is done much quicker when it's broiled. During the broiling process, food is closer to the heat source, and high temperatures are funneled directly towards your meal. It's crucial to preheat your broiler before using to ensure the food is exposed right away to this high dose of heat. If you're not yet confident with the cooking process, try cooking a test filet first to avoid meal-ruining mistakes.

Fish that is broiled comes out of the oven donning a crispy, caramelized finish. Naturally oily fish broil well as they are protected by a layer of fat that keeps them from burning or drying out. Proceed with caution when broiling low-fat, flaky filets like sole, tilapia, or flounder, as they are quick to overcook.

Fish that is baked cooks evenly but won't acquire the same charred, browned coat as a filet that has been broiled. For a thick fish adorned in bright lemongrass and thyme, baking is the way to go, as broiling will quickly burn fresh herbs. Plus, it's challenging to completely cook through bigger pieces of meat using the broiler without first overcooking the exterior. Ultimately, if you take all the important considerations into account and plan accordingly, both baking and broiling produce flavorful, juicy fish worthy of many appearances on your table.