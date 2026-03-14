Stop Blaming The Oven! Your Flat Cookie Started With This Baking Faux Pas

If you've ever waited patiently for the timer to ding while the house fills with the aroma of fresh cookies, then the disappointment is real if you pull out the pan only to find that they've turned out like flat discs instead of full, fluffy delights. But contrary to what you may believe, it isn't your oven's fault. It's more likely your fault, but it's happened to the best of us, so don't beat yourself up over it. Instead, take notes from a pro to learn what baking faux pas you are committing and how to fix it for future bakes.

Vivian Villa, product designer, chef, and founder of UnButter, a line of plant-based butters, shared some expert insight with Chowhound about why cookies fall flat. As with many baking errors, the fault lies in the flour, or more specifically, measuring it incorrectly. You don't want to lose track of measurements while baking, because under-measuring flour can mess with the structure of cookies, leaving them flat.

Measuring properly is also important to get the correct ratio of ingredients so your cookies have the ideal structure. "Sifting the flour then leveling with a knife (if measuring by volume) is essential for maintaining the correct ratio between flour and fat, which is a tedious yet important step," says Villa. Leveling that flour without packing it into the measuring cup is key here — a mistake that Villa notes is a common cause of incorrect measuring, which will throw off an ingredient ratio substantially. That simple step could mean the difference between thick, fluffy cookies that are melt-in-your-mouth good, and flat, lackluster discs that just aren't any fun to eat.