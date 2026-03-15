This Fast Food Chain Is Still Family Owned Today (And Has Been Since 1921)

In 1921, E.W. "Billy" Ingram founded the very first fast food burger chain in the world: White Castle. It sold small square burgers called sliders with onions and pickles. The slogan at the time? "The crave heard round the world." But that changed when Ingram invented take-out with burgers packed in paper bags for customers to carry out. The slogan then changed to "Buy 'em by the sack" in 1927. Today, the slogan is "Because the crave is a powerful thing," a nod to the very first slogan.

The White Castle business has been family-owned since 1921, and it still serves the same little square burgers with onions and pickles, except they are now made with 100% USDA beef. Now, the descendants of Billy Ingram run White Castle, including at least 10 third, fourth, and fifth-generation family members who are proud to be part of the family-owned fast food chain. The great-granddaughter of Billy, Lisa Ingram, is now the president and CEO of the company.

Lisa told Fox Business that she thinks her great-grandfather would be very proud of White Castle today, and said while there is a lot of shop talk around holidays, they try to focus on family. And while it made history as the first fast food burger chain, White Castle has also led the way in several other industry firsts.