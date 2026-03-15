The Walmart Bettergoods Plant-Based Item I Never Leave Out Of My Cart

Everyone's got their own reasons for shopping at Walmart, the largest grocery chain in the US. One unexpected reason to make the trip here is that the brand is a hotspot for vegan food.

Walmart launched its private label brand Bettergoods back in 2024. The offerings from this line include elevated yet affordable foods across the fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable aisles. Bettergoods products cover the gamut of plant-based and non-plant-based items, and include options like the absolute best jarred alfredo sauce and vegan chicken nuggets. Many of its products make eating plant-based food a whole lot cheaper, easier, and more delicious.

If you have a Walmart nearby (as we pretty much all do), some Bettergoods products in particular stand out for their exceptional value and quality — its line of vegan ice cream. Offered in seven different flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, salted caramel, mint chocolate chip, and blueberry swirl, these oat-milk-based pints are a notably affordable alternative to other vegan ice cream brands, and come with a relatively short ingredient list. Depending on your store, finding plant-based ice cream can be a challenge, but Bettergoods' range immediately expands plant-based options for the masses. The impressive flavors have got you covered whether you're assembling an ice cream sundae, topping a cobbler, crumble, or crisp, or wanting to enjoy a nightly sweet treat straight from the pint.