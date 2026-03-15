The Walmart Bettergoods Plant-Based Item I Never Leave Out Of My Cart
Everyone's got their own reasons for shopping at Walmart, the largest grocery chain in the US. One unexpected reason to make the trip here is that the brand is a hotspot for vegan food.
Walmart launched its private label brand Bettergoods back in 2024. The offerings from this line include elevated yet affordable foods across the fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable aisles. Bettergoods products cover the gamut of plant-based and non-plant-based items, and include options like the absolute best jarred alfredo sauce and vegan chicken nuggets. Many of its products make eating plant-based food a whole lot cheaper, easier, and more delicious.
If you have a Walmart nearby (as we pretty much all do), some Bettergoods products in particular stand out for their exceptional value and quality — its line of vegan ice cream. Offered in seven different flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, salted caramel, mint chocolate chip, and blueberry swirl, these oat-milk-based pints are a notably affordable alternative to other vegan ice cream brands, and come with a relatively short ingredient list. Depending on your store, finding plant-based ice cream can be a challenge, but Bettergoods' range immediately expands plant-based options for the masses. The impressive flavors have got you covered whether you're assembling an ice cream sundae, topping a cobbler, crumble, or crisp, or wanting to enjoy a nightly sweet treat straight from the pint.
This ice cream brand offers winning flavors, textures, and prices
After sampling all of Bettergoods' ice cream flavors, I noticed a few similarities. First, each pint has a mouthfeel that's light yet still creamy. Flavors tend toward subtle versus overpowering, too, although the strawberry flavor had a slightly more powerful artificial cotton candy flavor. (Still, it's delicious nonetheless.) The textures are smooth and easily spoonable. You'll find no icy crunch, so you won't need an ice pick to make your way through the pint, as is the case with denser brands.
Plain old vanilla stands out as a favorite. Finding a good vegan vanilla ice cream that doesn't lean coconut-y is a nearly impossible feat, so having this basic available feels like winning the plant-based lotto. Bettergoods ice cream has an oat milk base, so there won't be any coconut aftertastes stealing the show. Price is another reason to get on board with this brand. With other vegan pints pushing $10 these days at retailers like Whole Foods, Bettergoods' pricing feels like shopping in pre-inflation days, at a very reasonable $3.44 a pint, at some locations.
For the health-conscious, Bettergoods pints clock in between 520-590 calories for the entire thing — a far cry from brands like Ben and Jerry's that are easily double that amount. Should you find yourself inclined to down the entire thing in one sitting, which is easier to do than you might think, speaking from experience, there's not much of a reason to hold back.