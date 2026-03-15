6 Frozen Orange Chicken Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

As a professional chef, I admit I despise the frozen meal section at the grocery store. It's not because I think everything should be made from scratch since I'm some fancy chef — it's honestly because every time in the past when I've gotten a decent-looking frozen meal, I've been incredibly disappointed. It's either too artificial or the texture is completely off; however, I do have a soft spot in my heart for one frozen meal option: orange chicken. I know, while other people might choose one of the premium ice cream brands or pizza, I'm sticking with orange chicken. I don't know if it brings a wave of nostalgia from college or if I'm just addicted to the citrusy, tangy flavor, but I'm completely and utterly obsessed.

Either way, it's one of my favorite freezer section meals. After years of trying different brands, I've realized that not all frozen orange chickens are created equal. Some brands strike the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavor, while I've noticed others fall flat with a sugary sauce and soggy, sponge-like coating. Taking one for the team, I tried six frozen orange chicken meals to find which ones are actually worth buying — and of course, which ones you should avoid. So if you're craving some crispy, juicy orange chicken just as much as I am, use this list as a guide for finding the best frozen orange chicken meal on the market!