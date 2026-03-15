One Deviled Egg Add-On Brings New Orleans' Spice To Every Bite

When it comes to deviled eggs, most home chefs are particular about which ingredients to use and which ones to leave out. That said, while there may be a wide variety of secret ingredients you can add to your deviled eggs — like pickle relish, avocado, and chopped olives — capturing the bold spirit of New Orleans takes a little more finesse. Luckily, it's easy to bring that vibrant flavor to your next batch with a dash (or two) of Cajun seasoning. The spice blend adds savory, smoky depth along with just a touch of heat.

As you may already know, New Orleans is a city built on the fusion of complex flavors with African, French, and Spanish influences. Among the range of seasonings found in New Orleans' cuisine, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare is the most popular. The flavors that make up Cajun seasoning include black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Oftentimes, other seasonings like paprika, onion powder, and oregano are also included in the mix.

To give your next round of deviled eggs the simplest, New Orleans-style upgrade, simply top these nostalgic foods with Cajun seasoning instead of paprika. Or, to make these appetizers even more synonymous with the Big Easy, there are a few noteworthy ingredient swaps (and additions) you may want to try.