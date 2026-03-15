One Deviled Egg Add-On Brings New Orleans' Spice To Every Bite
When it comes to deviled eggs, most home chefs are particular about which ingredients to use and which ones to leave out. That said, while there may be a wide variety of secret ingredients you can add to your deviled eggs — like pickle relish, avocado, and chopped olives — capturing the bold spirit of New Orleans takes a little more finesse. Luckily, it's easy to bring that vibrant flavor to your next batch with a dash (or two) of Cajun seasoning. The spice blend adds savory, smoky depth along with just a touch of heat.
As you may already know, New Orleans is a city built on the fusion of complex flavors with African, French, and Spanish influences. Among the range of seasonings found in New Orleans' cuisine, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare is the most popular. The flavors that make up Cajun seasoning include black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Oftentimes, other seasonings like paprika, onion powder, and oregano are also included in the mix.
To give your next round of deviled eggs the simplest, New Orleans-style upgrade, simply top these nostalgic foods with Cajun seasoning instead of paprika. Or, to make these appetizers even more synonymous with the Big Easy, there are a few noteworthy ingredient swaps (and additions) you may want to try.
Use a variety of ingredients to make delicious, New Orleans-style deviled eggs
If you want to make deviled eggs that pack more of a punch, add some Creole and Cajun-inspired extras. The main difference between Creole food and Cajun food comes down to city fare versus country fare. While both Cajun and Creole cooking rely on the "holy trinity" of onions, celery, and bell peppers, Creole cuisine often incorporates tomatoes and seafood, while Cajun dishes tend to be more rustic and meat-forward. However, both cuisines share many qualities and are often fused in many New Orleans-style recipes.
To make a deviled egg recipe that showcases both cuisines, besides topping your eggs with Cajun seasoning, use Creole mustard in your filling. Unlike yellow mustard, Creole mustard is grainier and more acidic. You can also add more flavor and color to your eggs by cooking down finely-diced onion, celery, and bell peppers, adding some of this cooled mixture into your filling. To elevate this appetizer even more, feel free to add seafood to your eggs, such as cooked shrimp, spiced crawfish, or smoked salmon.
Lastly, if you happen to run out of Cajun seasoning, feel free to make your own spice mix with seasonings like cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, thyme, and garlic powder. You can also upgrade your deviled eggs with a ramen seasoning packet and cayenne pepper for added heat.