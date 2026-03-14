This Ordering Hack Turns A Burger King Chicken Sandwich Into A Chicken Parm

It's not a new concept for people to try and recreate discontinued fastfood items with the ingredients still available to them — in fact, Reddit is full of these discussions. There's even a Reddit thread where a Burger King employee invites customers to list their favorite menu items of the past so that they could suggest ways those nostalgic burger memories could be recreated.

These little tricks are happening all the time — like the clever Redditor who figured out he could recreate the iconic Angry Whopper from 2008 by ordering a standard Whopper with bacon and the toppings for the Mexican Chicken Sandwich. And then, of course, these discussions about discontinued items usually devolve into pleas for the chain to return some of the missed items — like cheesy tots, turkey burgers and veggie bean burger — that are much harder to replicate through hacks alone.

But the appeal of a trick like this chicken Parm hack is that you can actually get pretty close to the original with items that are already available to buy. There are a few ways of getting Burger King secret menu items, but this might be one the best we've seen — if only because it requires no apps or code words and instead, just combines two existing items together for a very satisfying fast food upgrade.