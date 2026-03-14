This Ordering Hack Turns A Burger King Chicken Sandwich Into A Chicken Parm
If you're a fan of fast food and you miss Burger King's discontinued Chicken Parm sandwich from 2017, then there's a hack for ordering at Burger King that you need to know about. With just a couple of moves, you can turn the restaurant's basic chicken sandwich into something that feels pretty close to that old menu item, and to the Italian-American dish in general. According to some Reddit comments and videos on social media, you just need to order a plain chicken sandwich and a side of mozzarella fries, the latter of which come with a marinara sauce for dipping.
Instead of eating them individually, do this instead: open up your bun and place the mozzarella fries on top of the chicken before drizzling it all with the humble marinara sauce. The crispy breaded chicken cutlet is already similar to the base of a traditional chicken Parm cutlet (just without the Parmesan), while the hot gooey mozzarella sticks replicate the melty, cheesy element on top of the meat. The marinara sauce seals the deal, recreating the three most essential elements of this iconic dish. The BK Chicken Parm itself contained a chicken patty topped with Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and marinara sauce — so you're three quarters of the way there.
Fans often recreate discontinued BK items with clever menu tweaks
It's not a new concept for people to try and recreate discontinued fastfood items with the ingredients still available to them — in fact, Reddit is full of these discussions. There's even a Reddit thread where a Burger King employee invites customers to list their favorite menu items of the past so that they could suggest ways those nostalgic burger memories could be recreated.
These little tricks are happening all the time — like the clever Redditor who figured out he could recreate the iconic Angry Whopper from 2008 by ordering a standard Whopper with bacon and the toppings for the Mexican Chicken Sandwich. And then, of course, these discussions about discontinued items usually devolve into pleas for the chain to return some of the missed items — like cheesy tots, turkey burgers and veggie bean burger — that are much harder to replicate through hacks alone.
But the appeal of a trick like this chicken Parm hack is that you can actually get pretty close to the original with items that are already available to buy. There are a few ways of getting Burger King secret menu items, but this might be one the best we've seen — if only because it requires no apps or code words and instead, just combines two existing items together for a very satisfying fast food upgrade.