This $1 Ikea Container Solves Small Kitchen Storage Problems In No Time

From single-use kitchen gadgets that will clog up your junk drawer to adorable miniature tools that may be useful but still take up space, it's easy to max out your kitchen storage and find yourself desperate for more. And even if you have a spare drawer available, surely there's a better solution than jumbling all your random odds and ends together in a single place. Enter Ikea's Sunnersta container, a plastic storage basket with a built-in hook that will set you back 99 cents.

The Sunnersta container is roughly 4 ¾ by 4 ⅜ inches and comes in four colors: beige, blue-gray, bright orange, and white. Photos on the Ikea website show the container being used to hold silverware, pencils and pens, scissors, and common kitchen utensils like a whisk or small ladle. You can also use it to to categorize and store all sorts of various items, like bottle openers, rubber bands, takeout sauce packets, and cleaning supplies like sponges and brushes.

The best thing about the Sunnersta container is its versatility. It's small and can be easily moved to wherever you need it, as long as you have something for it to hook over. The hook itself is about ½-inch wide, although one reviewer says it won't work over anything more than about a quarter inch. Ikea does, naturally, sell products with the Sunnersta container if you don't have somewhere to hang it, including an adjustable kitchen organizer that can be wedged between your countertop and cupboards. It features a couple of thin bars perfect for the containers, giving you vertical storage in a space that might otherwise go to waste. Several people mention pairing the storage container with a rolling cart as well; simply hook it over the edge.