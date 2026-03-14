How Marcella Hazan Used Salt For Tender, Flavorful Onions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marcella Hazan was to Italian cooking what Julia Child was to French food — a true legend whose boundless knowledge helped to popularize a cuisine worldwide. One of her all-time great cookbooks, like "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking," could keep even the busiest of home cooks occupied for years. One of the benefits of having years of experience is Hazan was full of useful tips and tricks for cooks, and one of them might just revolutionize how you cook onions. She suggested sweating your onions slowly, without browning them.

For such a simple kitchen task, there are plenty of methods out there when it comes to frying onions — lid on or lid off, to add water or not, high heat or low. Pretty much every technique has its advantages, but when you're sweating onions down, follow Hazan's advice and add some salt. Adding salt helps to break those onions down, drawing moisture out and effectively softening them so they melt effortlessly in your sauce.

The added moisture prevents the Maillard reaction from occurring, the chemical process responsible for browning onions. The salt also intensifies their flavor and imbues whatever dish you eventually make with them — be it a delicious ragu or French onion soup — with layers of sweet, salty depth.