The Cold-Pan Method Gordon Ramsay Swears By For Cooking Duck Breast

Duck breast is one of the jewels in the crown of classical Western cuisine. Sitting somewhere between steak, venison, and chicken, it's got a delicate yet powerful flavor that's essential for any passionate cook to master. When duck is done well, it's delicious — but it can be intimidating for greener chefs. That combination of juicy, tender meat and crispy, crunchy skin can be tricky to perfect without overcooking the breast or improperly rendering the fat.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay swears by a traditional technique for cooking duck breast. Start the breast skin side down in a dry, cold pan (by dry, we mean without any oil) and bring the heat up gradually. Though this goes against the usual advice about pre-heating your pan when searing meat, starting cold is actually the best way to avoid overdoing your duck. Heating the meat slowly allows the thick layer of fat under the skin to render, crisping it up nicely without burning it and without cooking the meat too fast.

Once the skin is crisped, quickly flip the breast over and warm it through on the other side. This will cook your meat the rest of the way, and ensure you end up with shatteringly crisp, golden skin, and a blushing pink interior — the perfect contrast. Ramsay also scores the skin before he cooks his duck, which helps it keep its shape and more efficiently releases the fat.