This Retro-Themed Chain Proves Quality Steak Doesn't Have To Break The Bank

The Thunderbird sirloin steak seems to have its fair share of fans. However, it can be hit or miss. Some folks said it's delicious and tender, but it can be inconsistent — there was mention of chewiness and a lack of seasoning. That said, the price point might be enough to pull you in for a taste. The 12-ounce choice ribeye, albeit on the pricier side, had reviews that were a mixed bag, with one Yelper complaining about the unappetizing texture. On the flip side, some diners find it to be amazing. The quality might depend on which location you dine at, so it might be best to go without expectations.

And since a steakhouse's sides can determine the quality of the whole menu, they're an important element to consider. At Quaker, you'll find sweet potato fries, house-made chips, bourbon baked beans, cinnamon apples, and more. Its car-inspired interior makes for a great dining setup, and its flashy, nostalgic vibe provides novelty that is likely to attract racing enthusiasts. Beyond steaks, award-winning wings and bottled hot sauces make it a potential pit stop, if you're so intrigued.

Overall, it seems the quality and prices of steaks at Quaker Steak & Lube make it a great bang for your buck. The steak might not be the same as what you can get from five-star restaurants, and the flavor might be inconsistent, but one thing is a net benefit: the affordable pricing.