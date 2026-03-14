Puff Pastry Is All You Need To Make Leftover Chili Feel Brand New

Many home cooks face the dilemma of making leftovers feel fresh and exciting again, especially when it comes to chili. Sure, that pot of spicy slow cooker beef chili was fabulous on night one — and even better on night two after all the flavors fully developed. But by night three, the remnants of your favorite chili may begin to feel lackluster. Enter puff pastry: the versatile, life-saving frozen pastry that can take everything from canned pie filling to savory stews to the next level.

Not only is puff pastry the perfect foundation for freezer-friendly dessert hand pies, but it's also the perfect way to enhance leftover white chicken navy bean chili, giving it a brand-new feel with a pocket of beautifully crisp, flaky crust. Layered in a little envelope of buttery dough and baked in the air fryer or oven — typically at around 400 degrees Ferenheight for 15 minutes. During the bake, the puff pastry and chili exchange flavors, with butter gently seeping into the chili for added richness while the spices from the chili flavor the interior of the pastry.

Once finished, you have a platter full of fun and interesting savory pies that are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, especially when paired with tasty accompaniments like sour cream and chives or Rotel cheese sauce for dipping. This is also a great way to stretch scanty leftovers if there's not quite enough to feed everyone, as the crust adds bulk and nutrition along with deliciousness.