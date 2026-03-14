Puff Pastry Is All You Need To Make Leftover Chili Feel Brand New
Many home cooks face the dilemma of making leftovers feel fresh and exciting again, especially when it comes to chili. Sure, that pot of spicy slow cooker beef chili was fabulous on night one — and even better on night two after all the flavors fully developed. But by night three, the remnants of your favorite chili may begin to feel lackluster. Enter puff pastry: the versatile, life-saving frozen pastry that can take everything from canned pie filling to savory stews to the next level.
Not only is puff pastry the perfect foundation for freezer-friendly dessert hand pies, but it's also the perfect way to enhance leftover white chicken navy bean chili, giving it a brand-new feel with a pocket of beautifully crisp, flaky crust. Layered in a little envelope of buttery dough and baked in the air fryer or oven — typically at around 400 degrees Ferenheight for 15 minutes. During the bake, the puff pastry and chili exchange flavors, with butter gently seeping into the chili for added richness while the spices from the chili flavor the interior of the pastry.
Once finished, you have a platter full of fun and interesting savory pies that are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, especially when paired with tasty accompaniments like sour cream and chives or Rotel cheese sauce for dipping. This is also a great way to stretch scanty leftovers if there's not quite enough to feed everyone, as the crust adds bulk and nutrition along with deliciousness.
Making chili hand pies with exciting upgrades
One of the best things about giving your leftover chili a hand pie makeover is the chance to give it an extra oomph of flavor and texture. A hefty sprinkle of shredded aged yellow or white cheddar is an obvious choice, or try slices of jalapeños or black olives. You can even sneak in a few more veggies in the form of sauteed bell peppers and onions, or — if you're really adventurous — minced broccoli or cauliflower.
Additional ingredients can also help thicken your chili if it's a little watery, which could cause your hand pies to leak or get soggy. You can easily thicken up watery chili with crushed tortilla chips, which adds a touch of crunch, but the aforementioned cheese or even a spoonful of refried beans can also do the trick. This may also be an opportunity to use up that last tablespoon or so of salsa, that spare rotisserie chicken breast, or even the last few slices of deli ham. Getting creative prevents food waste and can elevate the flavors of your chili, creating something entirely new.
Once everything is nestled neatly between rectangles of puff pastry, you can also season the outside of your chili hand pies with cheese or a light layer of garlic butter. This ensures every layer of your meal is seasoned and flavorful, and adds something tasty to the finished product.