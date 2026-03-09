We Finally Cracked The Code On How To Thicken Slow Cooker Chili And It Only Takes One Extra Step

There's nothing like sitting down to a steaming bowl of savory, homemade chili after a long, taxing day. Especially if you prepare spicy slow cooker beef chili in the morning, dinnertime should be a relaxing, enjoyable affair. Though if, when the time comes, you take your first bite of this one-pot meal and realize it's too runny for your liking, there's one ingredient you can add to thicken its consistency in minutes: tortilla chips.

Most tortilla chips are made from corn masa flour, vegetable oil, and salt. That being said, their starchy, porous makeup is what makes these snacks the perfect thickener for chili. When added to slow cooker chili, tortilla chips become soft and soak up excess moisture. Not to mention, tortilla chips are salty and flavorful which make them a tasty last minute addition to your dinner. More importantly, they can also thicken your next batch of slow cooker chili in more ways than one.

To thicken this meal from the start, brown your beef and onions and then, as you add all the necessary ingredients to your slow cooker, add in a few handfuls of whole tortilla chips. The chips will naturally break down during cooking and give your chili a smooth, thick consistency. Alternatively, if you want your chili to have more texture, feel free to stir in crushed tortilla chips 10 to 15 minutes before mealtime. The crumbs will thicken your chili in a flash yet retain some of their gritty texture.