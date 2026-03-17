Too Many Shoppers Ignore This Red Flag When Buying Frozen Shrimp. (Hint, It's Hiding In The Ingredients List)

From shrimp scampi to gumbo, frozen shrimp has a place in every seafood lover's fridge. It's tough to beat the convenience of frozen shrimp, but some are warning of a potentially harmful chemical lurking in the ingredients list — sodium tripolyphosphate — that seafood processors may use to improve the appearance of seafood. STPP falls into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "generally recognized as safe" category, so you don't have to worry about negative health effects from consuming the quantity typically included in frozen seafood. One thing you do have to worry about, however — the chemical's effect on your wallet (stick with us here).

When added to shrimp and other types of seafood, STPP can help create the illusion of fresher fish, especially after its been frozen. Normally, the proteins in fish break down as ice crystals develop during the freezing process. STPP increases the amount of water a food can absorb and retain, giving it a plumped-up appearance (think of it like lip filler for seafood). In addition to changing the look of shrimp, STPP also drives up the price by making you pay for added water weight.