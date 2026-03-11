How Much Sugar Is Actually In Dunkin's Sugariest Beverage? We Found Out

Sweet drinks are pretty common in the world of fast food, with restaurant chains selling beverages that have a wide range of sugar levels. Some of the beverages sold by Dunkin' are high in sugar. The question is, which one is the most sugary?

Of all the beverages on the Dunkin' menu, the large Triple Mocha Frozen Coffee, which is 32 ounces of frozen chocolate sweetness, has the most total sugar at 165 grams. The 32-ounce portion size is probably a big factor in the drink's overall sugar content, though the small, 16-ounce version still contains 88 grams of sugar. The frozen beverages are the most sugary category of Dunkin' drinks, though some varieties of the Dunkin' Refreshers are also fairly high in sugar content. For example, the large Golden Hour Dunkin' Lemonade Refresher contains 75 grams of sugar.

To put these numbers in perspective, a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Original contains 65 grams of sugar. The average American consumes about 71 grams of sugar per day, which is a bit high according to SugarScience (an organization composed of a team of health scientists from the University of California, San Francisco). If you have questions about sugar that you want answered, and you're wondering how much sugar is safe to consume, the CDC suggests that if you eat a 2,000-calorie diet, under 200 calories should come from added sugars, which is about 50 grams.