The Best And Worst Teas To Drink If You're Looking For An Energy Boost

Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world, but not all teas are the same. Some are high in caffeine, while others have absolutely none at all. If you're drinking tea specifically for an energy boost, the type you choose matters. The tea that's the worst for energy is rooibos. Unlike traditional teas, which come from the naturally caffeinated plant Cameillia sinesis, rooibos is an herbal tea made from the leaves of the non-caffeinated Aspalathus linearis plant.

The best tea for energy is matcha. If you're drinking matcha for the first time, know that it's a powdered form of green tea, made from shade-grown leaves. Growing tea in reduced sunlight results in higher nutrient levels and richer flavor. The leaves are ground whole instead of being steeped. Because you're consuming the whole leaf instead of drinking an infusion, like with steeped tea, you're getting more of everything — including caffeine.

A 2-teaspoon serving of matcha can deliver up to 140 milligrams of caffeine. That's more than many black teas, and just below a brewed cup of coffee. Plus, matcha is high in an amino acid called L-theanine, which can give you alertness without anxiousness. If you're looking for something to boost both your mood and cognitive performance, matcha delivers with its combination of caffeine and L-theanine. You'll feel an increase in energy without the jitters due to the amino acid's calming effects.