How Much It Actually Costs To Dine At The Iconic Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe In New York City
New York City has tons of iconic restaurants, from hole-in-the-wall mom and pop restaurants to elevated, upscale eateries like Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe. There are so many places worth visiting, but so little time — and if you're interested in dining at the Tiffany & Co. cafe, whether solo or with a group, you can expect to drop a good amount of money. It will cost anywhere from around $39 to $165 per person, including tax and tip.
Tiffany's cafe has a few dining options: breakfast, which it aptly labels "Breakfast at Tiffany's," as well as tea time, plus a seasonal menu. The Breakfast at Tiffany's special is a fixed price of $68 for an assortment of breakfast-style items, including a scrambled egg with caviar, an apricot Danish, a croissant, and a yogurt parfait (actual breakfast items might vary depending on when you visit). Cocktails are available too, and most of them fall in the $20-$30 price range.
Tea at Tiffany's has a much higher price tag at $98 per person, and it comes with an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries, plus your choice of tea. You can also add a glass of champagne to the tea time for an extra $30 to $75, depending on the type. With no drink, breakfast will run you roughly $87 with tax and a 20% tip, while prix fixe tea with a glass of $30 champagne will cost around $165.
The Tiffany & Co. cafe also has a seasonal menu
For a true choose-your-own adventure, you can order from Blue Box Cafe's seasonal menu, which offers various entrees at all kinds of prices. The most expensive item is the ossetra caviar with potato blinis, which costs $185, but the other dishes aren't nearly as pricey. The celery root risotto with black truffle and hazelnut costs $38, while the grilled truffled ham and cheese sandwich costs $30. The meat and seafood options are more expensive, though. The filet mignon with potatoes, green beans, and mushrooms costs $55, while the lobster dish, which comes with black trumpet fricassee, puff pastry, and bisque is $48.
The Tiffany & Co. cafe also has a selection of desserts for $19, such as the chocolate puff pastry, the dark chocolate mousse, or the coconut pastry tart. The price of the seasonal menu is more varied; you can keep it simple with the grilled cheese and stick with water, and you'll only spend around $39 with tax and tip. But a $25 cocktail, a $48 lobster dish, plus a chocolate puff pastry dessert will run you around $118.