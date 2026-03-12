How Much It Actually Costs To Dine At The Iconic Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe In New York City

New York City has tons of iconic restaurants, from hole-in-the-wall mom and pop restaurants to elevated, upscale eateries like Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe. There are so many places worth visiting, but so little time — and if you're interested in dining at the Tiffany & Co. cafe, whether solo or with a group, you can expect to drop a good amount of money. It will cost anywhere from around $39 to $165 per person, including tax and tip.

Tiffany's cafe has a few dining options: breakfast, which it aptly labels "Breakfast at Tiffany's," as well as tea time, plus a seasonal menu. The Breakfast at Tiffany's special is a fixed price of $68 for an assortment of breakfast-style items, including a scrambled egg with caviar, an apricot Danish, a croissant, and a yogurt parfait (actual breakfast items might vary depending on when you visit). Cocktails are available too, and most of them fall in the $20-$30 price range.

Tea at Tiffany's has a much higher price tag at $98 per person, and it comes with an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries, plus your choice of tea. You can also add a glass of champagne to the tea time for an extra $30 to $75, depending on the type. With no drink, breakfast will run you roughly $87 with tax and a 20% tip, while prix fixe tea with a glass of $30 champagne will cost around $165.