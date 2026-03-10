Why Restaurant Fries Stay Crispy For So Long (And Yours Don't)

There's a trick to making and keeping homemade fries crisp. To discover the secrets chefs use to create fries that stay crunchy, Chowhound spoke to Lynne Just, consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Mike Buononato, chef and senior vice president of culinary at Creative Food Solutions. Both shared their knowledge about techniques restaurants use to make their french fries crackle.

According to Just, establishments use a number of techniques to make crunchy fries, including the double frying process. "After soaking the potatoes in cold water to remove the excess starch, the fries are dried, cooked in hot oil at a lower temperature, then cooked again at a hotter temperature," Just explained. The first fry produces soggy-looking fries, while the second fry makes them brown and crispy. Some chefs also blanch their potatoes first, which involves boiling the potatoes for a few minutes before cooling them in cold or ice water, then patting dry before double frying to make crispy triple-cooked fries. Part of the magic is also built into how restaurants serve fries. "Heat used in holding areas also helps keep the fries hot and crispy," Just said.

It's helpful to note that the difference between how long fries retain their fresh crunch in a restaurant versus at home is not large. "Even professionally engineered fries aren't built for 30 minutes of crunch. They're designed to survive the trip to the table and the first several bites," Mike Buononato explained, adding that peak crispness lasts about two to three minutes, and after about 12 minutes, the texture starts to decline.