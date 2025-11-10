How Old Potatoes Can Help You Get Even Crispier French Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Got a bag of old potatoes lying around? According to food scientist Wendy Luong, the creator of Wendy the Food Scientist, a platform dedicated to tasty plant-based eats made from scratch, those old potatoes are the key to even crispier french fries. Luong explains exclusively to Chowhound that crispy fries require low moisture and high starch. Describing the role of moisture when making fries, she says "moisture inside the potato turns into steam during frying, creating internal pressure that puffs the interior and forms micro-bubbles in the crust. Too much water delays crust formation and causes the fry to steam and soften, while too little water produces weak steam pressure, leaving the interior dense and compact." What you want is a sweet spot wherein you have the right amount of moisture to create steam for the optimum aeration without steaming the fries instead.

So what does this have to do with old potatoes? Luong explains that as potatoes age, their water content decreases, which further increases the percentage of dry matter and the concentration of starch. Luong also recommends high-starch varieties like russet, Maris Piper, or Agria. That's a recipe for crispy fries with a fluffy core. So if you're looking to make a batch of legitimately crispy french fries at home, reach for some old taters, but not ones on the verge of going bad. They should be firm, have a smooth surface with minimal defects, and be heavy for their size, which indicates they're denser and have more starch. To pick out the high-density taters, Luong suggests mixing a 12% salt brine and dropping whole potatoes into it. The potatoes that sink are denser.