The Iconic '20s Denver Diner With A Menu So Big, Your Options Are Virtually Endless
If there is one thing that's consistent throughout the U.S., it's the endless options of quality diners in every state. Diner food is a comforting American staple that includes everything from breakfast to lunch and dinner. The diners in America have evolved and expanded immensely since the concept was first created in the late 1800s, and now you can find a diner in all 50 states. If you're a die-hard diner enthusiast, there's one spot in Denver that is a must-try. With a history that dates back to 1927, Sam's No. 3 has been serving up classic diner food for close to 100 years in Denver.
The original Sam's No. 3 in downtown Denver is the oldest location, with a second outlet in Glendale. What makes this spot a hit is the extensive menu — Sam's No. 3 has over 100 items to choose from. Whether you'd like to pick from a list of 25 omelets or 16 different burger combinations, Sam's No. 3 can meet nearly any diner food needs. It has everything from sandwiches and salads to burritos, pancakes, and chili. It even has a long list of cocktails and shots on its menu, as well as desserts and kid's meals. No matter what kind of mood you're in, you're sure to find something to suit your palate at Sam's.
What menu items do customers recommend?
There are a number of meals that you should avoid ordering at diners, but the food at Sam's No. 3 seems to impress its customers. With a menu as large as this one, it may be hard to figure out where to start. One of the most popular items on the menu is the Kitchen Sink burrito that's known for its delicious flavor and ginormous size, and it's even Guy Fieri approved. The burrito includes just about every ingredient you could think of — scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, gyro meat, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and mushrooms, and comes with cheese and pork green chili on top. The diner is known for its red chili recipe as well, but sandwiches like the BLT and the Meatloaf Melt are other popular options that customers enjoy.
The main thing that draws customers in is not only the sheer (and seemingly endless) variety of tasty options, but the consistency of the meals. You may not be expecting a five-star meal from a diner, but you can expect dependable comfort food. Customers know what they're getting from Sam's No. 3, and that's a quality meal that never misses. For a diner that's been serving people since the Great Depression, Sam's No. 3 deserves its title as a reliable staple to many.