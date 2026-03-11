Stop Microwaving Leftover Pasta: Keep It Moist And Soft With This Reheating Method

A key thing to keep in mind, Matt Harding says, is that your leftover pasta has already been cooked. Therefore, you should aim to heat it quickly so it doesn't get soggy. Heat your pasta to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit and then immediately remove it from the pan.

When it comes to reheating pasta, best practices may vary depending on what kind of sauce is accompanying it. Cream and butter sauces, for example, have a tendency to separate, resulting in a grainy texture. "If you refrigerated a cup of butter sauce and then cut it in half, all the fat solids would be up at the top and the free-flowing liquids would be at the bottom," Harding says. When reheating the sauce, you need to re-incorporate the fat and the liquid: Add 2 ounces of heavy cream plus 1 ounce of water to a medium saucepan. As this warms up (over medium-high heat), throw in the cold pasta, breaking it up gently with a spoon. "You don't want to break the pasta, but you do want to get it hot fast." Next, cover your pan, turn the heat to low, and let it sit for about two minutes. If the textures aren't perfect, add either more cream or water.

For tomato-based sauces, separation isn't the issue. But the reheating method is essentially the same as the butter and cream sauces, only replace the cream with tomato sauce. "Finally, the cooked pasta will be delicate and soft. Treat the reheating of it with reverence," says Harding.