Mashed Potatoes Actually Make The Crispiest French Fries. Here's How It Works

There are a few tips to turn mashed potatoes into the crispiest fries. First, choosing the right potato is key: russet potatoes are the traditional choice, but Yukon can also work. Russets have a high starch content (Yukons have medium), and will produce an almost gummy consistency when mashed. This quality isn't ideal for mashed potatoes, but in the case of making fries, it is actually very beneficial as it will help the dough stick together. You can mash them with a ricer, a potato masher, or even a food processor – the idea is just to make sure there are no lumps.

When it comes to cooking mashed potatoes and turning them into a pliable dough, moisture control is everything. After boiling the potatoes, a clever trick is returning them to the pot over low heat to cook off as much excess water as you can. Then add some potato starch or cornstarch to the mashed spuds and knead it into a dough. From there, you just have to roll it out into a large rectangle sheet and then slice it into long fry-like strips. Placing these strips in the freezer for a short time before frying will help them stay in one piece as they're fried.

Unlike raw potatoes, mashed spuds are much easier to season and customize –- you can adjust how much salt, spice, and herbs you add or even lean into the Japanese theme by throwing some wasabi powder for a kick of heat. You'll end up with a classic fry shape that has an entirely elevated taste and texture, and maybe you'll never look at regular fries the same again.