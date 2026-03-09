One Classic Boxed Ingredient Creates The Softest, Chewiest Cookies

Chewy cookie lovers everywhere, rejoice! If that soft, almost-underbaked texture is what you crave, there's a simple baking hack that almost always yields beautifully chewy results: instant Jell-O pudding mix. Many of us have fond memories of whisking a packet of sugary, flavored powder into cold milk to create a creamy, refreshing dessert that we still crave as adults. The great news is that there are also lots of clever ways to use instant pudding in baking, so you can enjoy a nostalgic treat while also upgrading the texture of your favorite style of cookie.

The reason Jell-O instant pudding mix gives homemade cookies a lovely, decadent texture is that these blends are made to absorb and retain moisture, creating a soft, dense bite even after the cookies have completely cooled. That's why Jell-O instant pudding is perfect for stabilizing whipped cream: common ingredients like cornstarch and xanthan gum take on a velvety texture rather than a watery one when combined with moisture. Not only does this process render your cookies soft directly after baking, but they also remain that way for one to two days afterward — though let's be honest, they're probably not going to last that long.

This is an especially fun hack if you enjoy mixing and matching flavors in your baking. While classic vanilla will yield a fairly traditional-tasting chocolate chip cookie or snickerdoodle, you can change things up seasonally with packets of banana, pumpkin spice, or even lemon, depending on the time of year.