If you had to guess which regional supermarket chain makes its own deli meat, starting with one founded by a butcher would be a solid choice. And if that logic led you to Heinen's, you'd be correct. Heinen's Grocery Store originated in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in 1929 — thanks to the entrepreneurial vision of butcher Joe Heinen. And while the brand has expanded well beyond Heinen's original butcher shop (in Ohio and the Chicago area), it still makes its own in-house deli meats under the Two Brothers label. This is just one reason Heinen's is considered to have one of the best delis among grocery stores.

The two brothers behind Two Brothers deli meats are Tom and Jeff Heinen, grandsons to Joe. Interestingly, the meat came long before the brand. Joe installed a smokehouse in his second grocery store back in the 1940s, and the company has been producing its own deli meat ever since, only briefly outsourcing due to facility issues. However, it wasn't until well after the turn of the century that a colleague suggested more distinctive branding for the in-house meat sold in the deli department of Heinen's to help distinguish its fresh stance.

While some deli meats are made with preservatives, gelatin binders, and other artificial elements, Two Brothers eschews all that in favor of uncured, pure meat products. While Tom acknowledges that a refusal to add binders results in slices that fall apart more easily, the payoff is a cleaner, tastier product.