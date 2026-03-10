The Trader Joe's Fan Favorite Copycat You Can Grab At Dollar Tree For Even Less

The sneaky reason we spend so much money at Trader Joe's is that the retailer's products regularly end up being cult-worthy. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is one of those hyped items that customers can't get enough of, because it just seems to go on anything and everything. The jar contains a deceivingly simple mix: a crispy crunchy blend of garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and chili flakes mixed in olive oil. But whether you can't get to a Trader Joe's or just want to save a few bucks, there's an alternative that is surprisingly similar — and shockingly, you can find it at Dollar Tree. The Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice is a near copy of TJ's Crunchy Chili Onion, but at a third of the price. Much like the $12 BBQ sauce you can get for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, while Trader Joe's spread goes for $4.49 for 6 ounces, you can grab Dollar Tree's version for just $1.50 for 3.18 ounces.

Like Crunchy Chili Onion, Katayama's version blends onion, garlic, chili, and olive oil. The ingredient list strays from Trader Joe's only by adding sunflower oil and black pepper. But are the spreads really interchangeable? Buyers of the product do say that while not an exact replica of TJ's, it's quite similar — and also delicious in its own right. "Really tasty and super versatile," wrote a reviewer on the Dollar Tree website. "I've used it on ramen, eggs, rice bowls, and even roasted potatoes. Will buy again."