The $12 BBQ Sauce You Can Get For $1.25 At Dollar Tree

If you're thinking a barbecue sauce that costs $1.25 can't be all that good, Bull's-Eye Everyday Original BBQ Sauce actually has a slew of fans. Reviewers appreciate its tanginess, subtle sweetness, and lack of spiciness. The word "favorite" pops up a lot on review pages — it's one of those sauces that home cooks can trust as a crowd-pleasing addition to beef, chicken, and pork dishes. Sure, some consumers wish it didn't have high fructose corn syrup, but even the winner in our ranking of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors (the Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ Sauce) features this contentious sweetener.

You may be wondering how Dollar Tree can offer brand-name products at such a massively discounted price from other retailers. It turns out that they buy many of their goods in huge bulk amounts for a discount, allowing them to divide up that quantity and sell it for cheaper in their stores. They also sell oversold, surplus, or liquidated products that are already discounted. Whether this is the case with the barbecue sauce is unclear, but it's likely — how else are you getting that almost 90% discounted sauce?

If you want to pick up some other essential ingredients at Dollar Tree to save serious moolah, don't miss out on staples like pepper, condensed milk, and Colonna grated Parmesan cheese, which retails for $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to costing over $5 at other retailers. Dollar Tree is also consistently improving its home goods and decor sections. You can also save a lot of money picking up kitchen staples like aluminum foil, tongs, measuring cups, and more. With those products and your Bull's-Eye BBQ sauce, you're all ready for grilling.