The $12 BBQ Sauce You Can Get For $1.25 At Dollar Tree
If you're a serious BBQ sauce lover, you've probably spent a pretty penny on the condiment to find your favorite version. (Chowhound even ranked store-bought BBQ sauces from best to worst to help all the BBQ fans out there identify the tastiest ones.) The good news is we found a great deal on a delicious sauce. If you've tried a lot of different BBQ sauces, you might recognize it already: It's Bull's-Eye Everyday Original BBQ Sauce, and you can snag it from Dollar Tree for a price so low it might leave you shocked.
The 17.5-ounce bottle of Bull's-Eye Everyday Original BBQ Sauce from Target costs $11.99 and around $10 at Walmart. But if you shop at Dollar Tree, the same bottle costs just $1.25, saving you around $9 or $10 on this purchase! The ingredients in the sauce at Dollar Tree and at other retailers appear to be the exact same blend of tomato puree, vinegar, spices, and sweeteners, so you don't need to feel like you are getting a lesser sauce for this incredible low price.
More reasons to buy pantry and kitchen staples at Dollar Tree
If you're thinking a barbecue sauce that costs $1.25 can't be all that good, Bull's-Eye Everyday Original BBQ Sauce actually has a slew of fans. Reviewers appreciate its tanginess, subtle sweetness, and lack of spiciness. The word "favorite" pops up a lot on review pages — it's one of those sauces that home cooks can trust as a crowd-pleasing addition to beef, chicken, and pork dishes. Sure, some consumers wish it didn't have high fructose corn syrup, but even the winner in our ranking of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors (the Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ Sauce) features this contentious sweetener.
You may be wondering how Dollar Tree can offer brand-name products at such a massively discounted price from other retailers. It turns out that they buy many of their goods in huge bulk amounts for a discount, allowing them to divide up that quantity and sell it for cheaper in their stores. They also sell oversold, surplus, or liquidated products that are already discounted. Whether this is the case with the barbecue sauce is unclear, but it's likely — how else are you getting that almost 90% discounted sauce?
If you want to pick up some other essential ingredients at Dollar Tree to save serious moolah, don't miss out on staples like pepper, condensed milk, and Colonna grated Parmesan cheese, which retails for $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to costing over $5 at other retailers. Dollar Tree is also consistently improving its home goods and decor sections. You can also save a lot of money picking up kitchen staples like aluminum foil, tongs, measuring cups, and more. With those products and your Bull's-Eye BBQ sauce, you're all ready for grilling.