Stir In One Dairy-Free Coffee Ingredient For A Creamier, Sweeter Cup (Without All The Extras)

When it comes to non-dairy creamers, coconut milk is queen — but it might soon be dethroned. Though coconut is certainly one of many delicious fruits perfect for elevating your coffee, it has a fairly distinct coconutty aroma and flavor not everyone enjoys. Sweetened condensed oat milk, on the other hand, sweetens your coffee with little more than a light nutty flavor you may not even notice. Since oats cook down into a dense, silky texture when combined with water, it makes sense they'd do the same when blended smooth, cooked, strained, and fortified with sugar.

This makes sweetened condensed oat milk the perfect plant-based option for those who love a sweet, creamy cup of java in the morning, as it offers a tasty, simple way to achieve just that. Thicker and creamier than ordinary milk and already infused with sugar, this option eliminates the need to fuss with measuring sugar and creamer individually, allowing you to simply dollop a little into your mug and move on with your day.

Many grocery stores stock cans of sweetened condensed oat milk alongside the original dairy version, or you can source high-quality brands online. You can also make it yourself with one of the many video tutorials available online. However you get your hands on it, you can use it as is or zhuzh it up with flavors inspired by your favorite commercial creamers.