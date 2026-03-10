This Towel Trick Prevents Water Spots On Dishes

In terms of efficiency and convenience, dishwashers may be one of the best kitchen appliances ever invented. Not only do they save time by washing and drying your dishes while you do other tasks, they often do so faster than you could manually. However, dishwashers aren't without their flaws, with certain features not functioning as thoroughly as we would like — most notoriously, the drying cycle. Despite employing various types of thermodynamic technology to solve the problem, dishwashers still often produce dishes coated in unsightly water spots created by condensation settling and drying on them.

The good news, however, is that the solution to this issue most likely lies in your carefully organized drawer of kitchen towels efficiently folded to save cabinet space. Careful placement of one or two of these towels inside your dishwasher attracts and absorbs excess moisture instead of allowing droplets to settle and dry on your dishes, leaving them bone-dry and spot-free.

The trick is to quickly open your dishwasher after the cleaning cycle has finished and before the drying cycle starts. Drape one towel down the center of the inside of the dishwasher's door, or place two towels side by side, depending on how large your towels are. Leave a few inches draped outside over the front of the door, and click your dishwasher tightly closed. Give the towels about 30 minutes to absorb all the steam before removing them, at which point they should be soaked, but your dishes should be dry and literally spotless.