This Towel Trick Prevents Water Spots On Dishes
In terms of efficiency and convenience, dishwashers may be one of the best kitchen appliances ever invented. Not only do they save time by washing and drying your dishes while you do other tasks, they often do so faster than you could manually. However, dishwashers aren't without their flaws, with certain features not functioning as thoroughly as we would like — most notoriously, the drying cycle. Despite employing various types of thermodynamic technology to solve the problem, dishwashers still often produce dishes coated in unsightly water spots created by condensation settling and drying on them.
The good news, however, is that the solution to this issue most likely lies in your carefully organized drawer of kitchen towels efficiently folded to save cabinet space. Careful placement of one or two of these towels inside your dishwasher attracts and absorbs excess moisture instead of allowing droplets to settle and dry on your dishes, leaving them bone-dry and spot-free.
The trick is to quickly open your dishwasher after the cleaning cycle has finished and before the drying cycle starts. Drape one towel down the center of the inside of the dishwasher's door, or place two towels side by side, depending on how large your towels are. Leave a few inches draped outside over the front of the door, and click your dishwasher tightly closed. Give the towels about 30 minutes to absorb all the steam before removing them, at which point they should be soaked, but your dishes should be dry and literally spotless.
Tips and tricks to help this hack do its job
Those who know a kitchen towel is the secret to fluffy, perfectly steamed rice will also easily understand how this same principle helps your dishwasher work more efficiently. Instead of rising, cooling, and condensing on your dishes, any moisture leftover in your dishwasher after the clean cycle will wick into the towel — provided, of course, you've used the right kind of towel and placed it correctly. Since anyone who's ever gotten a dishwasher steam facial knows just how much moisture they can throw into the air, it's important that you choose relatively thick, fluffy towels for this process.
Thinner towels may work, too, but you may have to use more than one at a time, or check them after about 15 minutes and swap them out if they're already soaked through. It may also be wise to earmark specific towels for this purpose, in addition to washing your kitchen towels properly to remove odors and germs. A dedicated stash of clean dishwasher-only towels means you won't accidentally pick up a random one that could contaminate your newly clean dishes with microbes hiding in the fibers.
It's also worth nothing that this hack can place undue strain on your dishwasher's hinges, which can damage them over time. Check your dishwasher's owner's manual carefully to ensure you understand the risks of forcing the door shut. Additionally, if you need this hack frequently, it might be worth getting your dishwasher serviced or using rinse aid to prevent spots, instead.