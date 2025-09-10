How Long Should You Steam Your Veggies (Without Turning Them Soggy)?

It can be tough to time steamed veggies perfectly — let them cook a minute too long, and you're left with a pile of mush that inevitably ends up serving as a decoration on plates until it gets dumped into the trash can. Thankfully, there are a few simple tips and tricks you can put into practice to create steamed veggies that hit the perfect level of softness without becoming soggy. Cookbook author and recipe blogger Stephanie Loaiza of Six Sisters' Stuff spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share how to create steamed vegetables that won't get left behind on otherwise empty plates.

When it comes to steaming time, not all vegetables are created equal — and Loaiza says that it's key to consider what types of veggies you're working with before you begin the steaming process. "Firmer veggies such as root vegetables (e.g., potatoes, carrots, radishes) will need more time to steam," Loaiza says. "Veggies with stalks and stems (e.g., broccoli, cauliflower, green beans) will take anywhere from 4-7 minutes. Leafy greens and softer veggies (e.g., spinach, peas) are the quickest and only take about 2-3 minutes to steam, while sturdier (or heartier) leaves like kale or bok choy can take 8-10 minutes." It's also important to consider how you're cutting your veggies — the larger the cut, the more time they'll take to soften up during the steaming process.