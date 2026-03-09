The Northeastern Grocery Chain With Amazing Steak Subs Hiding Behind The Deli Counter, According To Reviews
It's unclear when, arguably, the best part of grocery chain Market Basket — the kitchen and takeout department, called Market's Kitchen — first opened. What is clear is that now, many stores have a takeout kitchen where you can order hot or cold subs, sandwiches and paninis, salads, pizza, and some of the best fried chicken. And you definitely get more for your dollar on the takeout too, which you can take home or enjoy in Market Basket's dining area where there are seating areas, condiments and napkins, bathrooms, and even TVs.
While you can order a variety of low cost food in at Market's Kitchen, one has raving reviews from customers all over: the steak bomb sub from the grill. It is loaded! One shopper on Reddit noted that it comes with steak, mushrooms, peppers, salami, and pepperoni. The price for this sub is just $7, which many shoppers point out as the best part. "The MB steak bomb is legit, and it's like $7," wrote a customer on the r/eatsandwiches subreddit. Another customer on Reddit gave it a 10 out of 10 rating while also noting the price.
You can get extra onions at no charge, claimed a Reddit reviewer who also got double meat for about $2 more — but it's important to remember that extra meat and double meat are not the same thing, as other shoppers have pointed out online. Double meat is more than extra meat, which is about 50% more than the normal amount of meat that Market's Kitchen normally puts on the sub.
History of Market Basket
The first store of what would evenually become Market Basket was opened in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1917 by Athanasios and Efrosini DeMoulas. The chain started out with the name DeMoulas, after the founders. The DeMoulas sold the business to their two sons, Telemachus and George, in 1954 for the cool price of $15,000.
The brothers created the slogan still used today, "More For Your Dollar," which has always been a part of Market Basket's culture. They even started the first Market Basket Super Market — a larger option than the original store with more groceries to choose from. In 1957, the second supermarket was opened in Lowell, and this one featured a deli.
Store brands, also called generic brands, or private labels, may seem like a rather recent invention, but DeMoulas started their own in 1960. They sold coffee, matchbooks, tea, and more under the DeMoulas brand.
Finally, the chain's 17th location, which opened up in 1975 in Salem, New Hampshire, became the first store to carry the Market Basket name instead of DeMoulas. It wasn't long before all stores switched to the name Market Basket.
Today, there are over 90 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. These large grocery stores are famous for their quality food at low prices. They offer produce, meats, seafood (including lobster, of course), deli meats and cheeses, baked goods, pantry staples, and, of course, their takeout kitchen.