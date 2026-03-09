The Northeastern Grocery Chain With Amazing Steak Subs Hiding Behind The Deli Counter, According To Reviews

It's unclear when, arguably, the best part of grocery chain Market Basket — the kitchen and takeout department, called Market's Kitchen — first opened. What is clear is that now, many stores have a takeout kitchen where you can order hot or cold subs, sandwiches and paninis, salads, pizza, and some of the best fried chicken. And you definitely get more for your dollar on the takeout too, which you can take home or enjoy in Market Basket's dining area where there are seating areas, condiments and napkins, bathrooms, and even TVs.

While you can order a variety of low cost food in at Market's Kitchen, one has raving reviews from customers all over: the steak bomb sub from the grill. It is loaded! One shopper on Reddit noted that it comes with steak, mushrooms, peppers, salami, and pepperoni. The price for this sub is just $7, which many shoppers point out as the best part. "The MB steak bomb is legit, and it's like $7," wrote a customer on the r/eatsandwiches subreddit. Another customer on Reddit gave it a 10 out of 10 rating while also noting the price.

You can get extra onions at no charge, claimed a Reddit reviewer who also got double meat for about $2 more — but it's important to remember that extra meat and double meat are not the same thing, as other shoppers have pointed out online. Double meat is more than extra meat, which is about 50% more than the normal amount of meat that Market's Kitchen normally puts on the sub.