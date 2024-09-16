The Simple Addition That Thickens Watery Chili In Seconds
A perfect pot of chili hits the spot any time of year, but fall and tailgating seasons are particularly conducive to enjoying a hearty chili. In general, the ratio of liquids (broth, water, tomato sauce) to the solids (meat, beans, veggies) is such that it arrives in the bowl nice and thick. But sometimes proportions are off, or an ingredient–particularly in a slow cooker–produces more liquid than expected. When that happens you're left with few options. Serve your guests chili soup with a resigned sigh, dejectedly toss the whole thing out the window, or conduct a quick fix to thicken the chili and come off looking like a genius.
The best way to ensure your signature chili is thick and saucy is to introduce a roux right up front. The heated mix of flour and butter is a French cooking technique that takes food to the next level but takes time. Instead, there are a number of suggestions that work well. You can continue cooking, reducing the liquid, but that also takes time. Creating a flour or cornstarch slurry (two tablespoons flour to a little water till just liquid), and stirring it in until thick is a common solution. If you happen to have a box of instant mashed potatoes, those work, but add a specific flavor you may or may not enjoy. Instead, opt for this super simple fix suggested by Tiktoker TheMilSO that works in seconds: instant corn muffin mix.
Why corn muffin mix thickens chili
Instant corn muffin mix is a blend of ingredients that are each on their own useful thickeners. Perhaps surprisingly, wheat flour is the first ingredient, discussed above. Cornmeal is a particularly popular option for chili, especially in the South. Like flour, make a slurry (to avoid lumps) and add as needed. Cornmeal does an even better job of soaking up liquid and adds a flavor component that may already be part of the dinner (cornbread and chili is a no-brainer combo).
While sugar isn't used as a sauce thickener, a sweetener is a secret ingredient you might consider to upgrade your favorite chili recipe. So it's no harm, no foul in this emergency fix. Finally lard works similarly to butter with flour to create a thicker base. It doesn't take much corn muffin mix, only a couple of tablespoons. Either mix it directly into the chili 10 minutes before serving or make a thick slurry to add.
There are a few caveats. This fix is neither gluten-free nor vegan-friendly. If you opt to use just cornmeal, find a fine-grained option (polenta and coarse-grained versions are texturally unpleasant in this case) or use corn flour or masa instead. Double-check the ingredients on your box of instant cornbread or muffin mix, as there may be variations. Finally, don't fret too much. Even if this batch doesn't measure up to your best, it will almost certainly still please a hungry crowd.