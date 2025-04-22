The Easy Slurry Mixture That Instantly Thickens Runny Chili

So, your pot of chili is looking to be more soup than stew. A thin batch of chili can spoil most any cowboy cook's meaty (and bean-y) endeavors. Yet there is no need to fret; there is an easy fix for your runny chili woes and it's probably sitting in your pantry right now. Cornstarch is a white powder that has no taste. It is derived from the endosperm portion of corn that is often used in cooking and baking. Cornstarch can be used to clean your kitchen, help crisp up your fried chicken, or simply stop the breading from peeling from the meat. It is also often used in puddings and gravies, as a gluten-free, egg-free thickening agent — and it can help your chili, too.

What makes cornstarch a great thickening agent? Heat. Or at least that's a part of the story. Cornstarch has a granular structure, which tends to burst when exposed to heat. When these granules burst, a substance called amylopectin is released. This amylopectin will glom onto water, causing your chili (or whatever liquid you add it to) to thicken up.