Eat A Muffuletta Sandwich Bigger Than Your Head At This 1914 New Orleans Restaurant

New Orleans is a hub for some seriously historic restaurants. Some of them are white tablecloth affairs that will require you to don a dinner jacket, but if you're hoping to more casually stuff an enormous sandwich into your face without adhering to a dress code, consider Napoleon House in the city's French Quarter.

An Italian immigrant opened Napoleon House as a restaurant in 1914 (it remained in his family for a century, but now has been passed to the owners of famed New Orleans restaurant Brennan's). That heritage is likely why Napoleon House's hit item is the muffuletta sandwich. Unlike New Orleans' many Creole and Cajun dishes, the muffuletta was devised by a Sicilian grocery store owner, who compiled the sandwich out of various meats and cheeses that Italian customers were seeking out in his shop. (As a side note, that store, Central Grocery, still exists and serves its famous muffuletta today.)

At Napoleon House, the muffuletta is a bit different from Central Grocery (but still considered one of the best in town). While similar in terms of its ingredients (ham, salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses, and olive salad), it's served hot, allowing the cheese to melt, melding all the flavors together, while crisping the bread a little. You may want to bring a friend to share it or be prepared to ask for a doggy bag: The sandwich is infamously enormous, using a bun that's around 9 inches in diameter, costing $26, although you can get half or quarter-sized versions.