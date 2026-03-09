Costco And Sam's Club Both Have Mobile Apps, But What Sets Them Apart?

As much as we love a Costco excursion, there's one thing Costco is famous for that makes it less than relaxing. It seems no matter when you go, there are almost always checkout lines — and usually slow ones at that. But Sam's Club tackled this issue head-on for customers who use the mobile app. Sam's Club customers who have the app can use the feature called Scan & Go to scan items in the store with their phone while shopping, pay in the app, and walk out without having to stand in a checkout line. It's one of those Sam's Club membership perks that fly under the radar.

The Sam's Club app also makes other aspects of shopping in-store easier, faster, and less stress-inducing. The app features a store inventory check and item search, so customers can easily see if something is in the store before they head in. The Sam's Club app also features shipping and pickup options on the product pages. You can even order from the cafe with the app while you're shopping and pick it up without having to wait in line to order. Another useful feature is that customers can find real-time gas prices and pay for gas at the pump through the Sam's Club app. Additionally, all pharmacy refills, transfers, and prescription management can be done via the app.