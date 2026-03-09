Costco And Sam's Club Both Have Mobile Apps, But What Sets Them Apart?
Sam's Club and Costco have always had a healthy competition with each other. After all, the two stores have a lot in common. Both big box retailers offer deals on bulk items and all things home-related, have food courts or cafes, and private label brands with fan followings... the similarities go on and on. But there's one area where the member's clubs seem to completely detour from each other, and that's on the mobile app. Most notably, customers who use the Sam's Club mobile app can enjoy a time-saving feature (that makes Costco shoppers jealous). But where else are there differences — and similarities?
Mobile apps for both stores aim to improve customers' shopping trips, but how do Costco and Sam's Club stack up side by side? Each app takes a slightly different approach, offering unique features, tools, and conveniences designed to help members save time and get more from their trips. Let's delve deeper into what each app has to offer and find out which store comes out on top for the best user experience.
Sam's Club's mobile app
As much as we love a Costco excursion, there's one thing Costco is famous for that makes it less than relaxing. It seems no matter when you go, there are almost always checkout lines — and usually slow ones at that. But Sam's Club tackled this issue head-on for customers who use the mobile app. Sam's Club customers who have the app can use the feature called Scan & Go to scan items in the store with their phone while shopping, pay in the app, and walk out without having to stand in a checkout line. It's one of those Sam's Club membership perks that fly under the radar.
The Sam's Club app also makes other aspects of shopping in-store easier, faster, and less stress-inducing. The app features a store inventory check and item search, so customers can easily see if something is in the store before they head in. The Sam's Club app also features shipping and pickup options on the product pages. You can even order from the cafe with the app while you're shopping and pick it up without having to wait in line to order. Another useful feature is that customers can find real-time gas prices and pay for gas at the pump through the Sam's Club app. Additionally, all pharmacy refills, transfers, and prescription management can be done via the app.
Costco's mobile app
How do the features in Costco's app compare to all the features in the Sam's Club app? Both provide digital membership cards, prescription management for their pharmacies, online shopping, and the ability to create shopping lists. Costco's app goes a step further by letting shoppers set medication refill reminders and manage family accounts. And while you can view local warehouse gas prices on your Costco app, you can't use the app to pay for gas like you can with Sam's Club.
Costco's app does appear to offer some unique features that Sam's Club doesn't, though. Shoppers can print photos via a dedicated photo center, sign up for life insurance through the services section, check current promotions and special events, and browse Costco's extensive travel deals. Unfortunately, what's still lacking from Costco's app is the scan-and-go system that Sam's Club offers. However, Costco isn't ignoring how customers are clamoring for this feature. That said, Costco is testing scan-and-pay at 27 pilot warehouses, so it may not be long before members can enjoy the same convenience.
Which app is better?
Both Sam's Club and Costco mobile apps offer features designed to make shopping more convenient. While loyal Costco shoppers may have their reasons for sticking with the warehouse giant, the ability to check out without waiting in line gives Sam's Club the edge in this regard. Its app streamlines shopping with in-store scanning, food ordering, and quick ways to pay. However, Costco's app does a good job of offering access to all the various services and insights into available promotions and savings.
Overall, Sam's Club's app is more focused on the in-club shopping experience, even including a virtual fitting room for trying on items before purchase. Costco's app shines when it comes to member services and both in-store and online savings. Ultimately, choosing between the two may come down to how much you want to use your phone while shopping in stores.