Forget Vodka: Try This Espresso Martini Liquor Swap For A Better Coffee Cocktail

Espresso martini lovers sure seem to be a devoted group, but even the most committed sippers might tire of the vodka base now and then. Most of the flavor, of course, comes from the espresso itself, plus the little bit of coffee liqueur, but changing the main spirit can give the cocktail a totally new character. A bourbon espresso martini, for example, can create a heftier, sometimes smoker drink, depending on which variety you reach for. Tequila is a popular espresso martini substitute, too. But sambuca is the less obvious switcheroo that you might not have already tried.

Like vodka, sambuca is clear, but the Italian liqueur is far from vodka's neutrality. It's a bit sweet with a distinct black licorice flavor thanks to its star anise infusion, but true haters of the divisive candy might want to skip this swap. It pairs wonderfully with all manner of coffee drinks, as it balances out the bitter, roasted flavor of the beverage, and its intensity is made a little milder by the espresso martini's other ingredients. Sambuca can appear in plenty of cocktails, but it's traditionally served in a shot glass with three coffee beans said to represent health, wealth, and happiness. Those beans also signal further pairings, like the espresso martini that's an ideal match for this unique liqueur.