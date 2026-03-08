How Ree Drummond Turns Canned Biscuits Into Scones (Anyone Can Do It)
Few know the art of the shortcut like Ree Drummond. The food blogger, cookbook author, and host of the hit Food Network series "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond has made a career out of her Oklahoman sense of thrift, comfort cooking, and craftiness in the kitchen. Simply put: She knows how to turn an inch into a mile. So when she recommends a cooking hack, we tend to listen. In this case, she has an easy-as-pie method of transforming canned biscuits into perfectly sweet scones.
According to the Pioneer Woman, all you need to transform your canned biscuit dough into a twee, tea-ready treat is to add sweet fillings, such as dried fruits, chocolate chips, or brown sugar. Fold these fillings into your dough, then bake according to the instructions on the packaging. To top off, you can add a drizzle of icing made from milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla, or opt for a bit of cream cheese icing if you'd prefer. Or, you can always leave them un-iced. This is a great option if you want to serve your scones with jam, jelly, honey, or even a spot of clotted cream, which may be difficult to find, but is well worth the hunt. No clotted cream on hand? Use some creamy mascarpone instead.
More ideas to sweeten your canned biscuit scones
Of course, there are a few sweet directions in which you can take your semi-homemade scones. For a fruity twist, you can go classic by adding dried blueberries or strawberries. If you'd prefer, you can use fresh blueberries, as they do well in baked goods. But other fresh fruits like strawberries may add too much moisture and cause your scones to take on an uneven, wet texture. Raisins also make a great filling, especially if paired with cinnamon and brown sugar for cinnamon-roll-inspired scones. Top those with a little cream cheese frosting. For a spring-y twist, make orange scones with zest-infused sugar and an orange juice icing.
If you want to add a bit more textural interest, try a streusel topping, which will give your scones a crumbly exterior and pop of light sweetness. Double down by adding some chopped nuts to your streusel. You can either press the streusel on top of your biscuits or roll them entirely in it for a super crunchy exterior. For something a bit more whimsical (and kid-friendly), mix sprinkles into your biscuit dough before baking. Then, after icing your colorful scones, top them with even more sprinkles.
Make your semi-homemade scones savory
You can also go savory with your biscuit dough scones by mixing in green onions and cheddar cheese. This will make a great alternative for anyone who doesn't have a sweet tooth. For an extra-savory twist, top your scones with the deceptively named pork floss. This will add a crispy texture and rich, salty-sweet flavor combo that will really make your scones stand out. Add a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds as well for a unique turn on this breakfast table staple.
For another cheesy, herbaceous take, mix in shredded havarti and dill. This combo will work well with a topping of sour cream, smoked salmon, and poached egg for a delicious, filling breakfast. Or, you could go spicy with another classic combo: Fold chopped jalapeños, bacon, and cheese into your biscuit dough for jalapeño popper scones. Add a smear of cream cheese to finish this breakfast version of the beloved game day app.
You can also give your scones a simple cacio e pepe twist by adding freshly ground black pepper to your dough and topping them with parmesan before baking. The parm will give your scones a toasty, cheesy crust and a punch of flavor that perfectly accentuates the punch from your black pepper. And these are just a few of the directions in which you can take your halfway homemade scones! Let your own creativity be the guide with Ree Drummond's thrifty baking hack.