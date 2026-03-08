How Ree Drummond Turns Canned Biscuits Into Scones (Anyone Can Do It)

Few know the art of the shortcut like Ree Drummond. The food blogger, cookbook author, and host of the hit Food Network series "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond has made a career out of her Oklahoman sense of thrift, comfort cooking, and craftiness in the kitchen. Simply put: She knows how to turn an inch into a mile. So when she recommends a cooking hack, we tend to listen. In this case, she has an easy-as-pie method of transforming canned biscuits into perfectly sweet scones.

According to the Pioneer Woman, all you need to transform your canned biscuit dough into a twee, tea-ready treat is to add sweet fillings, such as dried fruits, chocolate chips, or brown sugar. Fold these fillings into your dough, then bake according to the instructions on the packaging. To top off, you can add a drizzle of icing made from milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla, or opt for a bit of cream cheese icing if you'd prefer. Or, you can always leave them un-iced. This is a great option if you want to serve your scones with jam, jelly, honey, or even a spot of clotted cream, which may be difficult to find, but is well worth the hunt. No clotted cream on hand? Use some creamy mascarpone instead.