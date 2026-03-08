For Bigger And Better Muffins, Use This Simple Tin Trick
Whether you're making cookies and cream muffins with Oreos or a fresh batch of lemon poppyseed, when you put in the effort to make homemade baked goods, you want them to taste delicious and also look appealing. That being said, if you often find that your homemade muffins don't quite rise to their fullest potential and, worse, that their tops spread and stick together during baking, there's an easy hack you need to try. To create large, bakery-style muffins each and every time, simply bake your muffins in every other space of your muffin tin.
Yes, you read that right. Sure enough, baking muffins in every other cavity can improve air circulation and give your batter more room to breathe and develop, which can ultimately lead to taller, more rounded baked goods. Also, muffins baked in every other cup tend to cook more evenly due to improved heat circulation along with consistent heat distribution throughout the pan.
To try this hack for yourself, start by filling every other cavity in a standard 12-count muffin tin with disposable liners or the easiest muffin liner substitute (small squares of parchment paper.) Then, fill your six lined cups with batter and bake. Simply wait to bake the rest of your batter once your first round of muffins comes out of the oven, or use two tins. Though, in order to get the most out of this brilliant hack, there are a few more tips worth following.
How to maximize this simple muffin tin trick for delectable muffins each and every time
While baking muffins in fewer cups is a worthwhile tip, using the right muffin tin is just as important. To ensure evenly baked muffins, use a muffin pan made from aluminum or aluminized steel. These materials heat from the outside in and gently promote the development of browning better than silicone or carbon steel alternatives. Aluminum and aluminized steel pans also retain heat more efficiently for an all-around better bake.
Though besides strategically filling every other muffin cup and using the right kind of pan, when it comes to proper preparation, make sure not to over-mix your batter, as this can lead to dense muffins. Also, regardless of whether or not you're using a nonstick pan, take the time to grease the top of your muffin pan with cooking oil or nonstick spray before baking. This way, the edges of your muffin tops won't stick to your pan regardless of how much they rise or expand in the oven.
Lastly, in terms of baking, give your next round of muffins bigger, fluffier tops by baking them at a higher temperature like 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Then after five minutes, reduce the remaining cooking time to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. A hotter starting temperature quickly activates the leavening agents in your batter which leads to taller, more visually appealing baked goods.