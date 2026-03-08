For Bigger And Better Muffins, Use This Simple Tin Trick

Whether you're making cookies and cream muffins with Oreos or a fresh batch of lemon poppyseed, when you put in the effort to make homemade baked goods, you want them to taste delicious and also look appealing. That being said, if you often find that your homemade muffins don't quite rise to their fullest potential and, worse, that their tops spread and stick together during baking, there's an easy hack you need to try. To create large, bakery-style muffins each and every time, simply bake your muffins in every other space of your muffin tin.

Yes, you read that right. Sure enough, baking muffins in every other cavity can improve air circulation and give your batter more room to breathe and develop, which can ultimately lead to taller, more rounded baked goods. Also, muffins baked in every other cup tend to cook more evenly due to improved heat circulation along with consistent heat distribution throughout the pan.

To try this hack for yourself, start by filling every other cavity in a standard 12-count muffin tin with disposable liners or the easiest muffin liner substitute (small squares of parchment paper.) Then, fill your six lined cups with batter and bake. Simply wait to bake the rest of your batter once your first round of muffins comes out of the oven, or use two tins. Though, in order to get the most out of this brilliant hack, there are a few more tips worth following.