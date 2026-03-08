The Expert-Approved Tip For Better Stovetop Bacon

Not too crispy, not too flimsy... it's tough to nail down Goldilocks bacon on the stovetop. Leave it a minute too long, and you're left with overly-crispy strips. Take it off too soon, and you're stuck with floppy bacon that's a textural nightmare. Since bacon tastes good with everything (seriously — it's science), it's worth learning more about how to get it right. Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy at First Watch, talked exclusively with Chowhound about the easy steps you can take to create better stovetop bacon, one slice at a time.

First, you'll need to stay put while you're making bacon — no matter what else you have going on in the kitchen. "Fight the urge to step away and multitask," says Schaibly. "Bacon can go from undercooked to burnt super-fast." Patience and temperature control are both vital for getting it right. "Put the bacon into the pan before turning on the heat and only go to medium," recommends Schaibly. While the process will take longer than cranking up the heat, Schaibly says that cooking your bacon at a moderate temperature for a longer time does a better job of rendering the fat out of each slice. Finally, you'll want to be sure to use the right type of pan. "For me, cast iron or nonstick are the way to go," says Shaibly.