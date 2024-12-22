The Bacon Frying Rule You Should Forget, According To Snoop Dogg

Flat bacon strips are good for only two things, really — nice photos on Instagram and cream cheese BLT sandwiches. Those are the only times when your pork strips need to look as flat as printer paper. Otherwise, you should take a hint from Snoop Dogg and let 'em curl up in a cute li'l piggy pile in the bottom of your skillet as you cook them. Aside from removing the ginormous amount of frustration that comes with trying to iron your bacon strips until they're flat as a board, you actually end up with crispier bacon if you just let the pieces curl as they're naturally inclined to do.

If it sounds like everything about this bacon-frying hack is easy, it's because it is. You don't even need to pull bacon out of the package one strip at a time, like you would if you were frying it up for BLTs. Dumping the whole package of pork into the skillet in one big lump works just fine. And if the block of bacon strips happens to be a bit frozen, add a splash of water to the pan and drop the frozen block of bacon in the center of the skillet. Cover it for five minutes, then poke and prod it a bit with a fork until the bacon block breaks apart into individual strips.