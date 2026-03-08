The Applebee's Sister Restaurant All Taco Fanatics Must Try

Finding a good taco can be hit or miss these days. Depending on the location, you may love or hate what you get at more popular Mexican fast food chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, Del Taco, or El Pollo Loco. As more chains try to feed customers' cravings for good Mexican food, some underrated chains are seeing more opportunities. And the more successful ones are ripe to get bought out by larger fast food and casual dining conglomerates.

That's what happened with Fuzzy's Taco Shop in 2022, when it got bought by Dine Brands – the same parent company that owns Applebee's and IHOP. If you're not familiar with Fuzzy's, it's a mostly regional chain that opened in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2003 before franchising in 2009. The chain now has nearly 150 restaurants across 14 states, most of which are in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Midwest.

Fuzzy's takes a quirky approach to their marketing and menu — somewhat reminiscent of Moe's. That said, Fuzzy's Taco Shop menu is a bit more robust with multiple tacos, nachos, enchiladas, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and even all-day breakfast tacos and burritos. On top of that, Fuzzy's has a fairly extensive drink menu, with a wide range of margaritas, sangrias, and even a "beerita" — the frozen house Fuzzyrita topped with a 7-ounce Corona.