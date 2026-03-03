The Unexpected Fast Food Chain With The Best Value Burger. (Hint, It's Not McDonald's)

Some fast food burgers leave a lot to be desired, don't they? Sometimes, you're craving a serious slab of beef, and after hitting up your local drive thru, you're left feeling less than content. NetCredit recently went into the fast food trenches to figure out what fast food chain offers the best value burger, and we were surprised to learn that Whataburger — not McDonald's, Burger King, or any of the other fast food restaurants that advertise great value — won by a landslide.

NetCredit broke it down by "the national average price per ounce of single-patty cheeseburgers and medium (or regular) fries," and Whataburger came out on top — it wasn't even a close race. The standard cheeseburger at Whataburger breaks down to $1.66 per ounce of beef. McDonald's was next in the race, at a distant $1.91 per ounce of beef. Smash Burger, Burger King, and Wendy's rounded out the top five. Whataburger didn't just have the best per-ounce price — the chain also offers the biggest overall burger patty compared to similarly-priced chains.