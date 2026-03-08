There's also a science-based reason for American butter tasting different from European-style butter. The majority of American butter is sweet cream butter, whether salted or unsalted, and contains about 80% fat by U.S. law. European-style butter boasts 82% to 85% fat, which contributes to a richer flavor. In fact, among the highest-ranking grocery store butter brands, European-style butter ranked the best, with Kerrygold at number one. Though the European brands tend to be higher in price, if you're an Aldi fan, you're in luck because there's an affordable Aldi dupe for Kerrygold butter.

The breed of cow makes a difference in the taste of butter, too. Jerseys and Guernseys produce milk with higher carotene content during all seasons. In addition to the breed, milk's processing method affects flavor. The milk used for butter is first separated into cream, then pasteurized at a higher temperature than for cheesemaking or milk processing, though unpasteurized butter can be purchased from some U.S. farms. Pasteurization inactivates some of the enzymes that can affect the butter's flavor.

Even more flavor is produced when butters are cultured, which is done by adding bacteria and letting the cream ferment. This breaks down lactose and citric acid to form lactic acid and a compound that has a buttery aroma. Whatever your favorite type of butter, you can still find quality-tasting butter in your grocery store. You just need to choose the best variety based on the season, fat content, and your culinary needs and tastes.