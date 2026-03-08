The Food Delivery Membership That Gets You Free New York Times Recipe Access
From streaming services to meal kits, membership-based services are everywhere. With all the options, bundling subscriptions is a good way to get more value for your money. For food lovers, one especially appealing bargain comes from the food delivery service Instacart. With an Instacart+ membership, subscribers receive free access to New York Times Cooking. This is a recipe database filled with over 22,000 dishes, from one-pot meals for an easy dinner to refined French feasts. Users can sort recipes by ingredient, occasion, diet, cooking method, and more. On its own, a subscription here typically costs $50 for the year. With Instacart+, it's free.
Anyone who has used Instacart before knows you don't need a membership to use the app. So, what exactly is Instacart+? This program, formerly known as Instacart Express, offers subscribers exclusive savings they wouldn't get otherwise, such as $0 delivery fees on orders over $10 and on restaurant orders over $25. Costco members also save, with free delivery for orders over $35. For $99 a year, or $9.99 a month, subscribers also have access to New York Times Cooking, among other things.
If you're someone who gets deliveries often, Instacart+ might be worth it. Instacart estimates that the membership can pay for itself if used just twice a month. For those who feel like online grocery shopping is costing them more money, this might be a way to lower those costs.
Other fun perks that come with Instacart+
If the addition of a free New York Times Cooking subscription isn't enticing enough, Instacart+ members also receive a free Peacock account, which typically retails for $109.99 per year. The savings don't just extend to you, either. Customers can share membership perks with friends and family. An Instacart+ membership might also mean faster delivery times. With a typical membership, customers can expect deliveries in as fast as an hour. Instacart+ customers can expect a delivery in as little as 30 minutes.
If this membership sounds enticing, you can sign up through the Instacart website or app. Just select the three horizontal lines in the top corner of the homepage, click "Your Instacart+ Membership," and choose your payment plan (annual or monthly). For those who are still wary of the benefits, there's an option to try the app free for two weeks. The choice is up to you, but if you do pick a plan, just remember the 12 things to avoid when ordering groceries to your home.