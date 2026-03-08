The Food Delivery Membership That Gets You Free New York Times Recipe Access

From streaming services to meal kits, membership-based services are everywhere. With all the options, bundling subscriptions is a good way to get more value for your money. For food lovers, one especially appealing bargain comes from the food delivery service Instacart. With an Instacart+ membership, subscribers receive free access to New York Times Cooking. This is a recipe database filled with over 22,000 dishes, from one-pot meals for an easy dinner to refined French feasts. Users can sort recipes by ingredient, occasion, diet, cooking method, and more. On its own, a subscription here typically costs $50 for the year. With Instacart+, it's free.

Anyone who has used Instacart before knows you don't need a membership to use the app. So, what exactly is Instacart+? This program, formerly known as Instacart Express, offers subscribers exclusive savings they wouldn't get otherwise, such as $0 delivery fees on orders over $10 and on restaurant orders over $25. Costco members also save, with free delivery for orders over $35. For $99 a year, or $9.99 a month, subscribers also have access to New York Times Cooking, among other things.

If you're someone who gets deliveries often, Instacart+ might be worth it. Instacart estimates that the membership can pay for itself if used just twice a month. For those who feel like online grocery shopping is costing them more money, this might be a way to lower those costs.