Aldi Gives Your Kitchen A Scent Makeover With $7 Diffusers Cuter Than Anthropologie's
If you're a regular Aldi shopper, you may enjoy perusing the "Aldi Finds" section of your neighborhood store more than anything else. While this selection of featured products rotates on a weekly basis, they're only available for a limited time and include a variety of items like seasonal candy, toys, and housewares. Speaking of which, as you shop the new Aldi Finds of March 2026, you may not want to pass up the simple yet sleek Kirkton House Botanical Reed Diffusers.
Believe it or not, these scented vessels from Aldi are only $7, while a similar style of diffusers from Anthropologie cost $40. Aldi's clear, modern diffusers come in four muted colorways, including taupe, lavender, goldenrod, and dark sage. They include fragrance combinations like Spring Awakening, Summer Breeze, and Rest & Reset. Each circular vessel comes with a narrow spout full of small, simplistic bundles of faux reeds and flowers in pale colors.
On the contrary, Anthropologie's Apothecary 18 diffusers also come in four colorways, but each glass vessel is superimposed with ornate-looking plants and flowers. Compared to Aldi's diffusers, the look of Anthropologie's is far more specific, so these items can't necessarily blend into any living room or bedroom. Aside from the stylistic differences between both products, there are even more differences that make Aldi's version seem like the better deal overall.
Aldi's Kirkton House diffusers are more versatile
When it comes to the differences between these two diffusers, Aldi's Kirkton House vases may have more visual appeal, since they don't look like your average essential oil diffuser. Given the fact that the diffusing oil sticks are mixed with each bottle's bundle of faux plants and flowers, they blend in easily and look like small, natural bouquets instead of diffuser reeds. Anthropologie's version, on the other hand, features only basic diffusing sticks.
While choosing one diffuser over the other comes down to personal preference, if you're looking to save money, Aldi wins. Price aside, Aldi's diffusers have a fragrant, sophisticated edge that can easily complement any room in your home. Additionally, their muted colors make them an ideal accessory for accommodating patterned curtains, wallpaper, or rugs.
While Aldi may rival Anthropologie in terms of modern-looking diffusers, the affordable grocer isn't new to featuring quality private-label products at more reasonable price points than most high-end retailers. For example, around the holidays in 2025, there were also $4 cups from Aldi that were way less expensive than a similar style sold at Anthropologie. However, in order to take advantage of these stylish home goods when they land in store, you'll have to be swift. Since most Aldi Finds don't last long, call your neighborhood store ahead of time to check inventory on your most-wanted products.