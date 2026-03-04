Aldi Gives Your Kitchen A Scent Makeover With $7 Diffusers Cuter Than Anthropologie's

If you're a regular Aldi shopper, you may enjoy perusing the "Aldi Finds" section of your neighborhood store more than anything else. While this selection of featured products rotates on a weekly basis, they're only available for a limited time and include a variety of items like seasonal candy, toys, and housewares. Speaking of which, as you shop the new Aldi Finds of March 2026, you may not want to pass up the simple yet sleek Kirkton House Botanical Reed Diffusers.

Believe it or not, these scented vessels from Aldi are only $7, while a similar style of diffusers from Anthropologie cost $40. Aldi's clear, modern diffusers come in four muted colorways, including taupe, lavender, goldenrod, and dark sage. They include fragrance combinations like Spring Awakening, Summer Breeze, and Rest & Reset. Each circular vessel comes with a narrow spout full of small, simplistic bundles of faux reeds and flowers in pale colors.

On the contrary, Anthropologie's Apothecary 18 diffusers also come in four colorways, but each glass vessel is superimposed with ornate-looking plants and flowers. Compared to Aldi's diffusers, the look of Anthropologie's is far more specific, so these items can't necessarily blend into any living room or bedroom. Aside from the stylistic differences between both products, there are even more differences that make Aldi's version seem like the better deal overall.